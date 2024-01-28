Canada Is a New Hot Spot in a Global Wave of Auto Thefts

TORONTO—When Metin Sozen’s Honda CR-V was stolen in Montreal in April, a police officer suggested he bid adieu to his car.

“She told us our car is probably on its way to Africa," said Sozen, an illustrator who lives in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

Sozen’s car was one of the thousands that were stolen in Canada last year, many of which were loaded into shipping containers and smuggled from the Port of Montreal to distant ports in Africa and the Middle East. Law-enforcement specialists say relatively light penalties and lax border security are combining with booming overseas demand to create an easy way for crime rings to exploit a lucrative market.

Interpol has labeled Canada one of the world’s “main source countries" for stolen vehicles, feeding a global black market that law-enforcement officials say is funding international organized crime groups.

“There’s been massive growth," said Samuel Heath, a spokesman for Interpol, the global law-enforcement agency, which has been keeping a database of stolen vehicles that now numbers more than 250,000. Heath said the number vastly undercounts the actual total of stolen cars worldwide.

Roughly 105,000 cars were stolen in Canada in 2022, a 27% increase from 2021 and the most in 13 years, according to government statistics.

The increase is part of a global wave that began gathering force at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the U.S., almost one million cars were stolen in 2022, up 11% from 2021, according to the FBI. Other countries also recording increases in 2022, included France, which reported more than 130,000 reported vehicle thefts, and Germany, which reported more than 25,000 stolen cars.

In Canada, where the rate of cars stolen per person is higher than in Europe, car theft has become such a vexing issue that Canada’s federal government is convening a national summit in Ottawa next month to address the problem.

Cars have become a lucrative business for crime rings in recent years. Auto-parts and semiconductor shortages during the Covid-19 pandemic constrained car production and increased demand for newer-model cars already on the road, said Bryan Gast, vice president of investigative services at Toronto-based Équité Association, a group that tracks insurance fraud.

Demand for used cars in African countries is surging, spurred by a growing African middle class. The continent is home to 40% of the world’s used cars, according to the United Nations. Newer models of cars such as the Honda CR-V sport-utility vehicle are sold at substantial markups to what they could fetch in Canada.

A 2020 Honda CR-V Ex with license-plate covers from Milton, Ontario, a city just outside Toronto, is being sold on the Nigerian online marketplace Jiji.ng for the equivalent of $27,000. In Canada, the same model is selling used for $19,900.

In some cases, transnational crime groups use the cars as currency, using proceeds from selling the vehicles in foreign markets to fund drugs and arms operations as a way of avoiding the Canadian banking system, said Gast, a former police detective.

Thieves can easily break into newer model cars by using devices that pick up the radio signal from remote key fobs and copy their signatures or by breaking into a car and then hacking into a car’s diagnostic port and taking control of the vehicles, often right out of people’s driveways.

Michael Hunter, a chef from Toronto, earlier this week caught two masked thieves on camera at 2 a.m. trying to break into his Ford F-150 pickup truck. One of the thieves stood by the truck, while another stood on Hunter’s porch and waved a backpack around the front window, presumably trying to pick up the signal from his remote key. Hunter said he had put the keys in a box that blocks the signals, and the attempt failed.

“It felt violating," said Hunter. He later found out that three cars had recently been stolen from his neighborhood.

The organized crime groups behind auto theft include outlaw motorcycle gangs, mafia syndicates and street gangs who take advantage of criminal laws that treat car theft as a minor property crime with light sentences, said Scott Wade, a detective-inspector in the organized-crime enforcement bureau of the Ontario Provincial Police. Car thefts in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, rose 31% in the first half of last year, after jumping almost 50% in 2022, according to Équité’s data.

“Canada is seen as a high-reward, low-risk jurisdiction for car thieves," said Wade.

Adding to Canada’s attractiveness for smugglers: It is relatively easy for the thieves to get cars onto ships bound for resale markets in Ghana and Nigeria because overstretched border officers can’t keep up, said Michael Rothe, president and chief executive of the Canadian Finance and Leasing Association.

The high shipping volume means border officers can’t search all outbound containers. The Port of Montreal, the second-largest port in Canada, for example, served 2,000 cargo ships and processed 759,000 outbound shipping containers last year. Meanwhile, the Canada Border Services Agency, which is responsible for screening ship cargo, caught only roughly 1,800 stolen vehicles last year that were bound for foreign markets, a fraction of the thousands that were stolen.

“We’ve got a haystack, and we’re searching for the needles," said Aaron McCrorie, vice president of the intelligence and enforcement branch at the CBSA. The agency declined to comment on staffing levels.

Write to Vipal Monga at vipal.monga@wsj.com