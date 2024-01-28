Canada Is a New Hot Spot in a Global Wave of Auto Thefts

Michael Hunter, a chef from Toronto, earlier this week caught two masked thieves on camera at 2 a.m. trying to break into his Ford F-150 pickup truck. One of the thieves stood by the truck, while another stood on Hunter’s porch and waved a backpack around the front window, presumably trying to pick up the signal from his remote key. Hunter said he had put the keys in a box that blocks the signals, and the attempt failed.