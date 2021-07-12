Capgemini has announced that it will now only order hybrid and electric cars and vans for its 12,000-vehicle company fleet, stopping with immediate effect the order of new pure diesel or petrol vehicles as it transitions to a fully electric fleet by 2030. The company claims that the initiative supports its ambition to achieve carbon neutrality for its operations no later than 2025 and to be net zero by 2030.

Capgemini has also joined the EV100 global initiative, which brings together companies making the switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

According to a statement by the company, car emissions make up to 10% of Capgemini’s business travel emissions pre-COVID this transition to electric is expected to have a significant impact.

The Group has agreed on new contracts with selected leasing companies and car manufacturers that offer EVs and hybrid vehicles. This policy to stop all orders of pure Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) diesel and petrol vehicles has already begun to yield sustainable outcomes. Around 13% of the most polluting cars in Capgemini’s fleet will disappear this year, and a further 24% in 2022. By the end of 2022, over 50% of the Group’s fleet will be hybrid or electric, and 100% by the of end 2025.

Vincent Moreau, Global Head of Real Estate at Capgemini comments: “As global experts are more concerned than ever about the impact of carbon emissions on climate change and its consequences, we as a global leader are committed to making bold moves to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable travel model. This initiative is a critical step on our transition to an EV fleet. We are looking forward to joining with other organizations through the EV100, to share best practice and achieve the scale and speed needed to realize our net zero ambition by 2030."

Additionally, Capgemini claims that it is significantly increasing its investment in electric charging points and is committed to switching to 100% renewable electricity for its operations by 2025 as part of its RE100 commitment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.