CAQM panel proposes 100% electric cars in Delhi-NCR by 2030

A government-appointed expert panel has recommended that all new cars sold or registered in Delhi-NCR be electric by 2030, setting out one of India’s most aggressive roadmaps yet for a shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles as the region heads into another winter of hazardous air pollution.
The panel, constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under the environment ministry, has proposed a phased electrification mandate for cars: 20% from 2027, 45% in 2028, 70% in 2029, and 100% in 2030.