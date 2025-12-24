At any time, dealers maintain an inventory of 30-50 days and when the government discontinued the compensation cess, they were left with vehicles for which they had paid the cess but could not collect from customers and settle it. Estimates from dealers suggest that the entire auto dealer network in the country has ₹2,500 crore compensation cess lying unused. To counter the impact of the removal, auto dealers rushed to introduce offers on vehicles in their stock between 3 and 21 September in an attempt to clear the stock of vehicles for which cess was paid. However, their task was complicated as customers delayed purchases to buy vehicles at lower tax rates.