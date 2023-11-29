Car Dealers to Biden: EVs Aren’t Selling

The reason, as the dealers explain, is that “early adopters formed an initial line and were ready to buy these vehicles as soon as we had them to sell." But most consumers aren’t “ready to make the change," in part because EVs are still too expensive. Many apartment renters also don’t have garages for home charging, and public charging networks are spotty with one in four not functional, according to one study.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}