Car manufacturers in India will soon have to produce flexible fuel engines

Car manufacturers in India will soon have to produce flexible fuel engines

Premium
BMW will be the first car brand to get the order to create flex fuel engines
1 min read . 05:47 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The minister also specified that BMW will be the first car manufacturer to be given the order to build a flexible fuel engine

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian car manufacturers may soon have to compulsorily produce engines capable of running on flexible fuels. The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that automobile manufacturers will be mandated to power vehicles with flex engines that can run on more than one fuel, in the upcoming three to four months.

Flex engines are powertrains that can run on more than one fuel, adding to the consumer's choice. Additionally, these engines reduce dependency on conventional fossil fuel such as gasoline. Flex fuel engines are popular in some Latin American countries as well as in the United States. 

The announcement by the transport minister was made while addressing people during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the flyover from Rajaram Bridge in Pune. Gadkari said, "In the next three to four months, I will be issuing an order, mandating all vehicle manufacturers to power vehicles with flex engines."

The minister also specified that BMW will be the first car manufacturer to be given the order to build a flexible fuel engine. 

