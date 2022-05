German automaker Volkswagen has hiked the price of its Taigun and Tiguan models between 2.5% to 4%, depending on the variants.

The company said the prices have been hiked to partially offset the increased input cost due and severe disruption in the automotive supply chain, including the shortages of semiconductors.

Not just Volkwagen, several other automakers have hiked the prices of passenger vehicles including Hyundai, Kia, and Tata Motors, among others, citing similar reasons.

The company also announced various feature enhancements in Taigun.

The model now offers the engine idle start/stop and tyre pressure deflation warning as standard across all variants of both the performance line and the dynamic line, it added.

List of automakers that have increased the prices of their cars:

Tata Motors: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors has hiked the price of commercial vehicles ranging between 2-2.5%, depending upon individual model and variant

BMW: Luxury vehicle company announced a price hike of up to 3.5% across all BMW models last month.

Mercedes-Benz: Another luxury automotive brand had increased the price by up to 3% last month to partially offset the impact of an increase in input costs.

Maruti Suzuki: India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) also raised the prices of its entire model range in April. MSI has already hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8% from January 2021 to March 2022 owing to a constant increase in input costs.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Indian automaker M&M increased the prices of its entire model range by 2.5%. The price revision is the result of a continuous increase in prices of key commodities such as steel, aluminum, palladium, etc, the company said.

Toyota: Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor, which sells models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta, increased the prices of all its model ranges by up to 4% in April 2022.