Car prices rise: Volkswagen hikes Taigun, Tiguan rates. Details here

Tata Motors: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors has hiked the price of commercial vehicles ranging between 2-2.5%, depending upon individual model and variant
BMW: Luxury vehicle company announced a price hike of up to 3.5% across all BMW models last month.
Mercedes-Benz: Another luxury automotive brand had increased the price by up to 3% last month to partially offset the impact of an increase in input costs.
Maruti Suzuki: India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) also raised the prices of its entire model range in April. MSI has already hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8% from January 2021 to March 2022 owing to a constant increase in input costs.
Mahindra & Mahindra: Indian automaker M&M increased the prices of its entire model range by 2.5%. The price revision is the result of a continuous increase in prices of key commodities such as steel, aluminum, palladium, etc, the company said.
Toyota: Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor, which sells models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta, increased the prices of all its model ranges by up to 4% in April 2022.