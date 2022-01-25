Global chip shortage has hampered the production of cars across the world. Top car makers like Toyota , Hyundai and India’s Maruti Suzuki have been feeling the heat badly. It is also evident in their quarterly results as well. Now these car makers say that the vehicle production would rebound in the first half of this year if this global chipset crisis eases down. Other OEMs like Tata Motors and Volkswagen have been under pressure due to this global semiconductor shortage.

In modern era, chip contributes majorly into the development of a car. The delay in sourcing them is leading to longer waiting period, delayed deliveries and absence of few features. Above all, the prolonged delays have also led to the increase in prices as well.

The Japanes auto major, Toyota Motor can produce record a 11 million cars in the fiscal year of 2022 as long as chip supplies are stable.

"The normalization of auto chip supply and demand is expected in the third quarter, when the capacity of semiconductor companies is expected to rise," Executive Vice President Seo Gang Hyun.

The shortage will continue in the first quarter due to the spread of the Omicron variant, Seo said, adding it was the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia and resulting chip sourcing troubles that pushed Hyundai's sales to less than the targeted 4 million vehicles in 2021.

Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Corp, together among the world's top 10 automakers by sales, have forecast a 12.1% jump in their combined global sales for 2022, after their sales fell almost 4% short of a target of 6.92 million vehicles last year due to the chip shortages.

Hyundai posted a nearly 50% drop in its profit for the quarter ended December, significantly short of analysts' estimate, mainly due to the payment of corporate taxes.

