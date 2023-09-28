Car Sales Are Slowing. Car-Listing Websites Are Just Getting Started.
SummaryA not-too-hot, not-too-cool market is just the right temperature for online auto platforms.
Auto retail is finally shifting from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market: Dealers’ car lots are looking fuller, while high interest rates are making consumers choosier. That spells opportunity for online marketplaces such as Cars.com, CarGurus and TrueCar that stand to do well when manufacturers and dealers become more desperate.