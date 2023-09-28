Car Sales Are Slowing. Car-Listing Websites Are Just Getting Started.

Such websites have become valuable research tools for shoppers, for whom cars are among their most expensive purchases—second only to homes. But dealers understandably have a love-hate relationship with them: The exposure is great, but the transparency can make pricing dynamics more competitive. Moreover, some dealers end up allocating a substantial portion of their marketing expenses for placement on these platforms. One dealer interviewed by analysts at UBS, for example, said about half of the company’s marketing spending was allocated to third-party sites such as Cars.com and CarGurus.