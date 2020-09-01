Car sales grow 17% in August on rural demand, stock building for festive season

Driven by continued recovery in demand in small towns and rural markets and inventory building for the festive season, passenger car wholesales recorded double-digit growth in August.

Wholesale volumes reported by the leading carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Kia Motors India Pvt Ltd, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd, MG Motor India Pvt Ltd point at a 17% YoY growth in August. Wholesales represent billing of cars by the vehicle manufacturers to their dealers.

To be sure, the year-on-year growth comes on the low base of the year-ago period when customers delayed their purchases anticipating a GST cut amid increased insurance costs and the liquidity crisis last year.

The demand recovery continues to be led by rural markets and small towns, said experts.

“While the market demand is stronger in the rural areas, the same in urban pockets have been relatively slower. But it is there as businesses have opened up. That said, rural demand is well supported by the flourishing agriculture sector, good monsoons, increased government support via crop prices, MNREGA funding. The OEMs are also more focused on catering to the demand in the smaller towns across India," said Puneet Gupta, associate director, IHS Markit.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales at Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, stood at 113,033 units, up 21.3% YoY over 93,173 units sold in the year-ago period.

The company’s wholesale dispatches also improved from July, when the company had sold 100,000 units while sales in June numbered 51,274 units. Maruti resumed production at its Manesar plant from May 12, with dispatches at 13,865 units for that month.

Maruti’s wholesales in August were driven by 27% YoY growth in its compact car portfolio, where volumes were at 81,665 units in August, growing from 64,397 units. The company’s total utility vehicle sales stood at 21,030 units, up 13.5% over 18,522 units from the year-ago period.

Hyundai Motor, country’s second largest carmaker, saw it’s domestic sales at 45,809 units in August, up 20% YoY from 38,205 units from the year-ago period.

Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing and service at Hyundai Motor India attributed the YoY growth to customer response to its popular sports utility vehicles Creta, Venue and other recently launched models.

Garg, however, warned that uncertainty still surrounds the pandemic.

IHS Markit’s Gupta attributes the growth in passenger car wholesales in August to a few key factors including pent up demand, inventory building for the festive season and several new car launches.

“This year we are witnessing an extended festive period, which augurs well for the auto industry. While typically there is market demand for vehicles during festivities like Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam and others, Diwali is in November. OEMs will remain very aggressive during these four months," Gupta said, adding that reduced cost of ownership and attractive financing schemes are drawing customers to the showrooms.

He also sees stock building by the vehicle manufacturers as current stock levels are lower than the average of 45-60 days in the run up to the festive season.

Gupta, however, remains uncertain about the duration of the current growth cycle.

“There is no doubt that people have lost their jobs, many sectors have contracted, businesses are under stress and the revenues have come down. All these factors may play out after the festive season," he added.

While M&M’s passenger vehicle wholesales grew marginally at 13,651 units in August, Korean carmaker Kia Motors’ dispatches were at 10,845 units, up 74% YoY. Kia, which plans to launch its compact SUV Sonet soon, has already amassed more than 6,500 bookings for the model.

Toyota Kirloskar reported wholesales of 5,555 units, down 48% YoY. Naveen Soni, senior vice president, sales and service at Toyota said the rising number of covid-19 cases in Bangalore posed severe challenges for the company in supplying vehicles from its factory to the dealerships. Sharp surge in covid-19 cases led the company to ramp down its production to single shift.

“The company, however, has recorded steady rise in retails during August," Soni said, adding that retails were 25% higher than the wholesales during the last month.

Meanwhile, MG Motor India on Tuesday reported sales of 2,851 units during August, up 41% YoY from 2,018 units. August sales were also sequentially higher, with 2,105 units sold in July.

