Car sales grow 17% in August on rural demand, stock building for festive season

“While the market demand is stronger in the rural areas, the same in urban pockets have been relatively slower. But it is there as businesses have opened up. That said, rural demand is well supported by the flourishing agriculture sector, good monsoons, increased government support via crop prices, MNREGA funding. The OEMs are also more focused on catering to the demand in the smaller towns across India," said Puneet Gupta, associate director, IHS Markit.