GST cuts, festivals an inflection point for sustained sales growth, say carmakers
Investors have also turned bullish on the automobile sector due to high growth expectations, with Nifty Auto growing by 28% this financial year as against a 12% surge in benchmark Nifty index.
New Delhi: Demand at India's top carmakers saw a sharp spike after cuts in goods and services tax (GST) rates late in September coincided with the Navratri to Diwali festive season sales when companies recorded double-digit growth.
