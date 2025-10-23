All Indian carmakers had passed on to customers GST rate cuts ranging from five to 10 percentage points leading to a substantial reduction in the prices of new cars. Maruti cut prices of vehicles by upto 24% with prices of the Alto small car dropping by over ₹1 lakh. Hyundai reduced the price of the Creta by up to ₹70,000. The price of the Tata Nexon came down by up to ₹1.25 lakh and that of Mahindra XUV3XO by up to ₹1.56 lakh.