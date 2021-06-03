Car sales in India may take a year to return to pre-pandemic levels

The rebound may happen faster as India is “starting to see a huge flurry of activities over the last week" as infections decline and lockdowns ease, Mahindra Group Chief Executive Officer Anish Shah said in a Bloomberg Television interview Thursday. “But we have to wait and see whether that really takes off. If we go back to 2019 levels I think that would likely be starting around April next year."

