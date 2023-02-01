Car sales in January: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota, Kia India3 min read . 04:22 PM IST
India’s top carmakers reported their January sales. Here are the key highlights.
India’s top carmakers Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota and Kia India reported their January sales. Here are the key highlights.
On February 1, Tata Motors said that total vehicle sales had increased by 6.4% in January to 81,069 units. The company sold 76,210 total vehicles in January 2022. According to a statement from Tata Motors, domestic car sales increased 10% from 72,485 units in 2022 to 79,681 units in the previous month.
The company reported that its domestic passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, had totaled 48,289 units in the reviewed month, an increase of 18% over the 40,942 units during the same period the previous year. However, it added, domestic sales of all commercial vehicles fell by 7% to 32,780 units in January 2023 from 35,268 units a year earlier.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd reported a 37% increase in overall vehicle sales in January, totaling 64,335 units. In January 2022, it had a total of 46,808 units sold. 33,040 units of passenger automobiles were sold in total, a 65 percent increase from the 19,646 units sold in January 2022.
Despite supply chain problems, domestic utility vehicle sales increased by 66% in the previous month to 32,915 units from 19,848 units in January 2022. Domestic sales of commercial cars climbed by 3% to 21,724 units in January 2023 from 21,111 units during the same period in 2022.
In January, Maruti Suzuki India recorded total sales of 1,72,535 units, a 12% increase. In the same period last year, the business sold 1,54,379 cars altogether, according to a statement from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL).
Sales of domestic passenger vehicles increased by 14% to 1,55,142 units from 1,36,442 units during the same period the year before. Sales of micro segment automobiles, which include the Alto and S-Presso, increased to 25,446 units in December 2022 from 18,634 units the previous month.
Compact car sales, which include the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, increased to 73,840 units from 71,472 units in the same month last year. Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, and XL6 utility vehicles combined for 35,353 sales last month, up from 26,624 the month before.
Kia India reported a 48% increase in wholesales, totaling 28,634 vehicles. In the previous quarter, the company's wholesales totaled 19,319 units.
Seltos and Sonet models, whose sales during the reporting month were 10,470 and 9,261 units, respectively, drove the growth, were followed by Carens with 7,900 units and Carnival with 1,003 domestically sold units. The business reported Carens' highest-ever monthly sales.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a 175 per cent growth in vehicle sales at 12,835 units in January. The company sold 7,328 units in the year-ago period. Along with releasing prices for the CNG versions of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the carmaker had also announced the beginning of bookings for its Hilux and Innova Crysta models.
The company has started shipping out its Hycross SUV and is working to satisfy the rising demand for the vehicle in the nation. He also mentioned that the demand for its Urban Cruiser Hyryder is still strong. Additionally, the Camry, Fortuner, Legender, and Vellfire, the company's flagship models, continue to receive solid orders.
