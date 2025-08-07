Car stuck in water this monsoon? Why your insurance may fail without THIS add-on | Expert advice inside

As monsoon rains lash Delhi NCR, Gurugram and other Indian cities, one of the most common and costly risks for vehicle owners is getting stuck in waterlogged streets or flooded underpasses. From stalled engines to rejected insurance claims, the consequences can be severe if not handled correctly.

To understand how car insurance typically applies in such situations, and what drivers should do if their vehicle is submerged during heavy rains, LiveMint spoke with Mayank Gupta, Vice President – Auto Insurance at ACKO.

Engine damage? It might not be covered Many car owners assume that comprehensive insurance will protect them if their car is stranded due to waterlogging. But that is not always the case. While standard comprehensive car insurance typically includes damage to the exterior and interior caused by flooding, engine damage from water ingress is usually not included unless the policyholder has opted for specific add-ons.

“The most expensive and commonly damaged part during monsoons is the engine,” Gupta explains. “Without the Engine Protect add-on, claims for engine seizure or hydrostatic lock are usually rejected. This is especially important if the engine gets damaged because someone tried restarting the car while it was waterlogged.”

Also Read | How No Claim Bonus Helps You Save Big on Car Insurance?

Key steps to take immediately If your car is stuck in floodwater, Gupta says it is important to remain calm and avoid common missteps that could invalidate an insurance claim.

Here is what to do:

Do not attempt to restart the engine. This is the number one mistake that can lead to serious engine damage and claim denial.

Call your insurer’s Roadside Assistance (RSA) service for towing support. Most comprehensive plans offer this, but it is even more effective if you have the RSA add-on.

Document the situation with clear photos or videos of the location and your vehicle’s condition.

Inform your insurer as soon as possible and begin the claim process without delay.

Keep essential documents handy: your driving licence, registration certificate (RC), insurance policy, and visual evidence.

Avoid moving or repairing any parts before the insurance surveyor inspects the vehicle.

Why add-ons matter Gupta stresses the importance of being prepared with the right coverage before the rains hit. “The Engine Protect, Zero Depreciation, and RSA add-ons are no longer optional in flood-prone areas. They can significantly reduce your financial burden during monsoon emergencies,” he says.

For example:

Zero Depreciation Cover ensures that parts replaced due to water damage are covered in full, with no depreciation deductions.

Engine Protect covers the steep costs of repairing or replacing a damaged engine due to water ingress.

RSA gives you access to quick towing and assistance, preventing further damage. Those with high-end aftermarket accessories like alloy wheels or audio systems may also want to consider an accessories cover, which typically costs around 4% of the item’s value. These are not covered by standard policies.

Preventive tips to stay safe Insurers say prevention plays a crucial role in ensuring both safety and successful claims. Gupta advises: