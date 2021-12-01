CarDekho has opened its first-ever used car mega refurbishment centre in Gurgaon to offer repair process using latest equipment and infrastructure, while optimising cost through scale of operations. The company plans to open 20 more such refurbishment centres across India in near future.With a capacity of refurbishing 2000 cars per month, the refurbishment centre will employ around 100+ employees once fully operational.

CarDekho currently offers 7 days money-back guarantee where customers can test-own the car for 7 days, and get 100 percent refund if not satisfied. CarDekho also offers 6 months warranty and Pan India Roadside assistance (RSA) to its customers. RC transfer is taken care of by CarDekho and free insurance is also bundled with the car.

The refurbishment centre aims to enhance the company’s service offerings and proximity to customers by conducting operations in all types of mechanical repairs and body repair.

The refurbishment centre is equipped with 3D wheel alignment, wheel balancing, mechanised tyre changing, air conditioning service, injector and spark plug cleaning, fully mechanised body shop with electric dent pullers, double-action sanders with vacuum extractors, infrared heating machine and full functional heated Downdraft Paint Booth along with paint mixing facility for high-quality painting.

Amit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO CarDekho Group, said, “The opening of this mega refurbishment centre marks another landmark in the company’s journey and our aim to provide the best in class pre-owned vehicles to our customers. The cars refurbished at this refurbishment centre will carry CarDekho’s trust that offers reliability, affordability and unmatched satisfaction. This centre integrates the Group’s best know-how and reinforces our vision to disrupt the personal mobility space in India."

The cars refurbished at the Gurgaon refurbishment centre will be procured from the Delhi NCR region only and refurbished cars will be sold in the same market.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.