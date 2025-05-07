Carens Clavis launching May 8: Kia’s new premium MPV to expected to sit above existing Carens; what to expect

Kia India is set to launch a new premium MPV, the Carens Clavis, on 8 May. Unlike a conventional replacement, the Clavis will not take the place of the current Carens but will instead be sold alongside it.

Likely to be positioned above the standard Carens in the company’s line-up, the Clavis will cater to buyers seeking a more upmarket alternative in the mass-market MPV segment. As per a HT Auto report, the existing Carens is priced between ₹10.59 lakh and ₹19.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the Clavis is expected to carry a price tag in the range of ₹15 lakh to ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom), underlining its premium positioning.

Design-wise, the Carens Clavis is expected to usher in a new styling direction for Kia. Recent teasers suggest that while the Clavis will maintain similar proportions to the current Carens, it will feature several distinctive styling elements to set it apart. These include a more sculpted bumper design, updated alloy wheels, reworked LED lighting elements, and the addition of roof rails. These changes aim to give the Clavis a stronger and more commanding road presence, reflecting Kia’s global design philosophy.

Inside the cabin, the Clavis is expected to offer a more premium and feature-rich experience. It will likely focus on in-cabin comfort with additions such as ventilated rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, improved sound insulation, and the use of soft-touch materials. The dashboard could be redesigned, accompanied by new interior colour themes and upgraded upholstery, all working together to elevate the sense of luxury. These enhancements are intended to attract urban families looking for style, space, and modern conveniences.

In terms of technology and safety, the Carens Clavis is anticipated to outshine its sibling. The SUV can feature several key features through teasers, including Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, a fully digital driver’s display, and a 360-degree parking camera. The infotainment system is also expected to be larger and more advanced, with a revamped user interface that aligns with the vehicle’s premium appeal.