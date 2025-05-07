Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Carens Clavis launching May 8: Kia’s new premium MPV to expected to sit above existing Carens; what to expect

Carens Clavis launching May 8: Kia’s new premium MPV to expected to sit above existing Carens; what to expect

Livemint

Kia India will launch the premium MPV Carens Clavis on May 8, positioned above the standard Carens. It is expected to feature a new design, enhanced technology, and a more luxurious interior, with a price range of 15 lakh to 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia India is set to launch a new premium MPV, the Carens Clavis, on 8 May. Unlike a conventional replacement, the Clavis will not take the place of the current Carens but will instead be sold alongside it.

Kia India is set to launch a new premium MPV, the Carens Clavis, on 8 May. Unlike a conventional replacement, the Clavis will not take the place of the current Carens but will instead be sold alongside it.

Likely to be positioned above the standard Carens in the company’s line-up, the Clavis will cater to buyers seeking a more upmarket alternative in the mass-market MPV segment. As per a HT Auto report, the existing Carens is priced between 10.59 lakh and 19.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the Clavis is expected to carry a price tag in the range of 15 lakh to 22 lakh (ex-showroom), underlining its premium positioning.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Kia Carens Facelift

₹ 11 - 21 Lakhs

Notify me

Kia Carens EV

₹ 20 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me

Kia Carens

₹ 10.6 - 19.94 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Kia Clavis

₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs

Notify me

Kia Sorento

₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs

Notify me

Kia Sportage

₹ 25 Lakhs

Notify me

Design-wise, the Carens Clavis is expected to usher in a new styling direction for Kia. Recent teasers suggest that while the Clavis will maintain similar proportions to the current Carens, it will feature several distinctive styling elements to set it apart. These include a more sculpted bumper design, updated alloy wheels, reworked LED lighting elements, and the addition of roof rails. These changes aim to give the Clavis a stronger and more commanding road presence, reflecting Kia’s global design philosophy.

Inside the cabin, the Clavis is expected to offer a more premium and feature-rich experience. It will likely focus on in-cabin comfort with additions such as ventilated rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, improved sound insulation, and the use of soft-touch materials. The dashboard could be redesigned, accompanied by new interior colour themes and upgraded upholstery, all working together to elevate the sense of luxury. These enhancements are intended to attract urban families looking for style, space, and modern conveniences.

In terms of technology and safety, the Carens Clavis is anticipated to outshine its sibling. The SUV can feature several key features through teasers, including Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, a fully digital driver’s display, and a 360-degree parking camera. The infotainment system is also expected to be larger and more advanced, with a revamped user interface that aligns with the vehicle’s premium appeal.

Under the bonnet, the Clavis is likely to share its engine options with the existing Carens, offering a proven mechanical base. This includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. A more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque could be available with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. In addition, a 1.5-litre diesel engine delivering 115 bhp and 250 Nm of torque may also be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.