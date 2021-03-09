India ’s top passenger vehicle makers expect sales to grow substantially in 2021 after two-and-a-half years of decline, helped by pent-up demand and the growing need for personal mobility during the pandemic .

Companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Kia Motors India and Tata Motors have been seeing a steady increase in retail sales from September in line with the unlocking of the economy and a faster-than-expected rebound in economic activity.

In October, some companies increased production to record levels to meet demand during the Diwali festival. Retail sales during the festival season grew in double digits after two years.

Tae Jin Park, executive director and chief sales officer at Kia Motors India, said the company plans to produce about 250,000 vehicles in India this year, of which 80% would be supplied to the domestic market.

“I think OEMs got a good response during the festival season. I personally believe this kind of recovery trend will continue till the end of this year. How rapidly it will grow, I can’t say but the recovery will continue throughout 2021," he said.

Automakers across segments had been witnessing continuous decline in sales from the second half of FY19 due to an economic slowdown triggered by the bankruptcy of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd and increase in prices of vehicles as a result of the transition to new safety and emission norms.

Mint reported on 4 March that Maruti Suzuki India Ltd plans to make around 2.2-2.4 million vehicles in FY22 on hopes of robust sales. Second-largest Hyundai Motor India Ltd plans to produce more than 700,000 units in 2021 on continued demand for its SUVs.

A senior executive at one of the passenger vehicle manufacturers said currently most of the automakers have a high waiting period on their vehicles since supply is less than demand and the situation is likely to persist for some time with covid vaccinations expected to further boost customer sentiment.

“Rising covid cases in important states and increase in fuel prices is concerning us, though there has not been any impact on retail at the moment. Companies are expecting people who deferred their vehicle purchases since 2019 to come back to the market. After a couple of years, the industry is hopeful of a decent increase in sales and output has been planned accordingly," the senior executive said, requesting anonymity.

“Personal mobility is still a major part of the demand and in 2019, Indian auto industry experienced a sudden fall in demand because of the transition to BS-VI emission norms and credit crunch. So, that led to a decline of around 20% and that demand is still alive. We expect the pent-up demand to continue till the first half of this year," said S.S. Kim, MD, Hyundai Motor India.

