Carmakers miss emissions feedback deadline amid small-car divide
While earlier debates on Cafe 3 norms saw a tussle between carmakers that have invested in larger SUVs versus those that invested in smaller cars, the latest draft of the fuel efficiency regulation from the government has irked both sides.
New Delhi: India’s top carmakers have missed the deadline to submit feedback on a fresh set of emission norms proposed by the government. Industry comments were sought by 16 October (Thursday), but automobile lobby Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) is yet to send in a consolidated response.