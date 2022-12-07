Carmakers offer year-end discounts to clear stocks

On the two-wheeler front, market leader Hero MotoCorp, which raised prices across its range of two-wheelers in December for the fifth time this year, is now offering discounts to lower the consequently high upfront cost for customers. Cash discounts of ₹3,000 on models such as the Passion Pro are on offer till the end of the year. While there aren’t many discounts on popular products such as the HF Deluxe and Splendor, dealers expect the company may choose to introduce new schemes towards the second half of this month.

