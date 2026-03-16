As electric vehicle (EV) sales falter in the US and Europe faces rising competition from Chinese automakers, India’s electric vehicle market is a rare bright spot, posting strong double-digit growth, albeit on a smaller base, and attracting fresh investments from both global and domestic carmakers.
Carmakers remain bullish on EV prospects in India amid global write off wave
SummaryGovernment policy support, rising adoption, and new investments position India as a rare high-growth electric vehicle market amid global EV setbacks.
As electric vehicle (EV) sales falter in the US and Europe faces rising competition from Chinese automakers, India’s electric vehicle market is a rare bright spot, posting strong double-digit growth, albeit on a smaller base, and attracting fresh investments from both global and domestic carmakers.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More