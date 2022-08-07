Carmakers  roll out  discounts  to  drive  sales  as festive  season  nears

Hefty discounts are available across major vehicle makers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra, as companies try to bring down inventory, especially for entry-level and less popular models.
NEW DELHI :Passenger vehicle makers are preparing to calibrate production and doling out discounts ahead of the festive season, at a time increased output has led to higher stocks at dealerships.
Retail sales have lagged wholesales in the past four months, indicating a demand-supply mismatch. According to Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the total industry inventory has gone up to 212,000 cars from 120,000 at the beginning of the year. Higher stocks indicate better production, but the industry must now match it to the underlying demand for specific models as bookings continue to increase.
“Now that we have been close to 95% of our production plans for the last few months, the big challenge for Maruti Suzuki and other manufacturers will be to produce vehicles according to the underlying demand pattern. We have a lot of pending bookings, but at the same time, we see wholesales coming in higher than retail sales. This can only happen when production is not matching actual demand; so matching this with pending payments is a big challenge going into the festive season, where we will see more bookings come in," said Shashank Srivastava, executive director, Maruti Suzuki.
Hefty discounts are available across major vehicle makers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra, as companies try to bring down inventory, especially for entry-level and less popular models. The trend is also visible in the case of entry-level two-wheelers, where production is much higher than demand.
As India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has a pulse on vehicle demand and consumption patterns, especially in the small car market. “We have the highest number of passenger vehicle models in the industry, and with more models, the challenge to streamline production exacerbates," Srivastava added.
“You can expect to see higher discounts in the festive season, where supply exceeds demand," Srivastava said, adding that smaller cars such as the Alto 800, S-Presso, WagonR and even the Vitara Brezza—which is being replaced by a new model simply called Brezza—will see higher discounts, compared with new and fast-moving models in the sport-utility vehicle (SUV) segment.
According to Vinkesh Gulati, president of the Federation of Automotive Dealers’ Association (FADA), dealers have been seeing passenger vehicle sales at the entry-level improve.
“We will see inventory levels go up in August also; so, it is certain there will be high discounts in the slow-moving categories", Gulati said. Retail sales declined 4.6% in July from a year earlier, according to FADA.
“Even though there is a blip in July passenger vehicle numbers, the industry is continuously introducing new models, especially in the compact SUV segment. Along with this, a better supply in the coming months will help bring down customer anxiety due to the large waiting period. We also urge all passenger vehicle original-equipment makers to recalibrate their supplies as per the market demand and avoid pushing slow-moving stocks," Gulati added.
For customers, this translates into a discounts bonanza, especially on entry-level or smaller cars.
For instance, Hyundai is offering cash discounts, exchange benefits and additional incentives in the range of ₹13,000-50,000 for models such as the Santro, i10 NIOS, Aura, i20, Xcent and Kona EV. Maruti Suzuki’s offers extend from ₹9,000 to more than ₹60,000 on select variants of the S-Presso, Alto800, Swift and Celerio.
Tata Motors said it is offering festive season discounts and schemes worth ₹20,000-40,000 across various models.
“We are expecting strong festive sales this year, starting with Onam. While the demand outlook is very strong, in the last two years, the supply side has been trying to catch up due to part shortages for various reasons. We expect this gap to continue even in the festive period. Therefore, to cheer customers and keep the festive spirit high, we have rolled out consumer offers in the range of ₹20,000 to ₹40,000, depending on the model and trim. We are also offering attractive finance schemes and exchange bonus benefits," said Rajan Amba, vice-president of marketing, sales and customer care at Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles division.
Other manufacturers such as Mahindra and Mahindra are also offering discounts on models such as the XUV300, Bolero and Bolero Neo.
In addition, Renault and Toyota have also rolled out discounts on some models.