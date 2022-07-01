Carmakers step on the gas as semiconductor shortage eases

“The semiconductor situation has become better. We were at 40% of our plan in September last year, which was when we were the worst hit. We increased it to 60% in October, 85% in November, 90% in December, 92% in Jan and Feb, 93-94% in March and April, and 95% in May and June. So, in that sense, there is a consistent increase. We are not certain what time we will reach 100%, but we expect to get there soon," said Shashank Srivastava, executive director of Maruti Suzuki.