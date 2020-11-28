Cars are going digital, but Detroit has a long road ahead

So-called connected cars aren’t new: The majority of vehicles sold in the U.S. today and almost half globally are already fitted with a modem. But vehicle electronics are only now being reconfigured to take full advantage of fast mobile broadband, notably to deliver smartphone-style updates “over the air." This is a game-changer.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in