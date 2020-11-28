Cars are going digital, but Detroit has a long road ahead

Cars are going digital, but Detroit has a long road ahead4 min read . 12:29 PM IST
It will be awhile until car makers can reap the benefits of turning your next vehicle into a giant smartphone
Tomorrow’s cars will behave more like giant smartphones than today’s. Drivers could enjoy the benefits sooner than manufacturers.
So-called connected cars aren’t new: The majority of vehicles sold in the U.S. today and almost half globally are already fitted with a modem. But vehicle electronics are only now being reconfigured to take full advantage of fast mobile broadband, notably to deliver smartphone-style updates “over the air." This is a game-changer.
