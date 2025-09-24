Cars bear brunt of waterlogging in torrential Kolkata rain. How to save your car in such situations?

Life in Kolkata went topsy-turvy when torrential rain battered the city on September 23. The normalcy in the city life still remains out of gear, even 24 hours after the heavy overnight rain left the city heavily waterlogged. Major roads of the city are choked due to waterlogging. Several vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers, vans, buses and trucks faced the brunt of the waterlogging.

On the night of September 23, major roads of the city were filled with many collapsed vehicles lying on the dark roads. It was quite a scene; the city was not ready to see right ahead of the Durga Puja extravaganza. The cars faced the brunt of waterlogging on the roads and in garages as well.

Across the city, garages of apartments and standalone homes went underwater. Commuters who had to go out with their vehicle also faced severe trouble. Many commuters had to abandon their vehicles on the road when the vehicles collapsed, and repeated attempts to restart them failed.

While this time, it was Kolkata's car owners who faced the brunt, over the last couple of years, motorists in other major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai also faced such situations.

If you own a car, such a situation must be a nightmare for you. Here are some key tips you must follow to avoid your vehicle collapsing in case of heavy rain, leading to waterlogging or flooding.

Avoid driving through waterlogged streets The first and foremost advice to follow in such conditions is to avoid driving through the waterlogged streets. Driving through standing water can damage the car's engine, brakes and electrical systems as well.

Park the car on higher ground In case of a heavy downpour and flooding, try to park your car on high ground or elevated areas to keep the vehicle away from the rising water level. It is recommended to avoid parking the car at the usual parking spot if it is in a location where waterlogging is common.

What to do after driving through water Check all the electrical systems to see if they are functioning properly. Check the brake and other key components' functioning as well. After driving through water, test the brakes by pressing the pedal gently to dry them out.