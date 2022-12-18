Cars Price Hike: Here's a list of vehicles getting expensive from Jan 20232 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 09:05 AM IST
Honda may increase price of its vehicles by up to ₹30,000. Check out the full list here.
Honda may increase price of its vehicles by up to ₹30,000. Check out the full list here.
As 2023 is coming in, vehicles in India will get expensive. Leading auto manufacturers in India have announced price hikes on a range of models starting next month. The decision is aimed to offset the increasing input cost and also comply with stricter emission norms, coming into effect April 2023.