After cars and trucks, motorcycles and scooters to come under CAFE norms from April 2028

New Delhi: After cars and trucks, it is the turn of two-wheelers to come under India’s fuel-efficiency regulations. According to two people aware of the development and a government document reviewed by Mint, the Centre plans to introduce corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) norms for motorcycles and scooters from April 2028.
The move would bring India's largest vehicle segment—accounting for nearly one-third of the country’s annual petrol consumption of 42.6 million tonnes—into the fuel-efficiency regime for the first time.
According to the people cited above, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE)—under the Union power ministry—is holding discussions with two-wheeler manufacturers and lobby groups Siam (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) and ACMA (Automotive Component Manufacturers of India) on a methodology to measure emissions across powertrains.