Heavy rainfall triggered flashflood in few regions of Himachal Pradesh leading to heavy damage. The flashflood was seen dragging buildings and cars alike. A video captured the moment when multiple cars started piling up on each other after being dragged by the violent force of water. The flash flood was reported in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala.

In the video, we can see an older model of the Creta SUV being tossed by the flood. There was a pile of other cars as well that were parked on the road.

#WATCH Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh

(Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary) pic.twitter.com/SaFjg1MTl4 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

The Dharamshala district administration also instructed tourists to postpone their visit to Dharamsala in view of the heavy rains.

A drain near Bhagsu Nag in upper Dharamsala adjoining Mecleodganj changed its course owing to heavy rains, sweeping away four cars and several bikes, video clips showed.

A government school building at Bhagsunag was also damaged and adjacent hotels there were inundated, it showed.

Owing to the heavy rainfall, the airport at Dharamshala was forced to close. "Due to inclement weather and heavy rains, all incoming flights to Dharamshala airport at Gaggal have been cancelled," said airport's traffic in-charge Gaurav Kumar.

In the Manjhi Khad area adjoining Dharamsala, two buildings were swept away while several others were reported to be damaged.

The flash floods also damaged a bridge on the Mandi-Pathankot highway after which traffic was stopped on both sides, leading to a traffic jam.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi,"The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday to take stock of the situation arising due to the floods in several districts of the state and assured him all possible help from the Centre.

