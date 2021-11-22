CARS24 and Poonawalla Fincorp to provide vehicle financing. Know more

Vijay Deshwal, Group Chief Executive officer, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (PFL) said “We are delighted to partner with Cars24 to provide seamless financing to the pre-owned car customers. Owning a car has become a necessity in recent times and the pandemic has further accelerated that trend. With technology at its core, we at Poonawalla Fincorp aim to create a digitally enabled consumer lending platform and this partnership with CARS24 is a step in that direction. We are optimistic that this will be a great partnership and will provide hassle-free experience to the customers in fulfilling their dream of owning a car."