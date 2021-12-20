Cars24 has today announced the closing of a $400 million round of funding including a $300 million Series G equity round alongside $100 million debt from diversified financial institutions. This round is Cars24’s third in just over a year and values the used cars e-commerce player at $3.3 billion, about double the valuation from its previous round in September 2021.

The Series G equity round was led by return investor Alpha Wave Global (formerly known as Falcon Edge Capital) along with participation from other existing investors. Cars24 also raised a cumulative debt-funding of $100 million across India, Australia, and the UAE.

The investment will be utilized to fuel the brand’s global expansion in the Middle East, Australia and Southeast Asia, and to further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market.

In addition, Cars24 will continue to enhance its technology and build a standard for quality used cars globally. In this pursuit, Cars24 recently announced the launch of seven Mega Refurbishment Labs (MRLs) in India and one MRL in the UAE which is amongst Dubai’s largest ever commercial leasing deals.

The adoption of Cars24 across Australia, the UAE and Thailand has showed the significance of a used car e-commerce platform and is a $100 billion industry, said Cars24.

Vikram Chopra, Co-founder & CEO, Cars24 said, “Today’s news is just another step in CARS24’s journey; we’re in it for the long haul, and we look forward to continuing our work of creating a frictionless consumer experience for used car customers. CARS24 has aggressive plans for 2022 and beyond, and we can’t wait to put this investment to work. Today, we are witnessing greater acceptance amongst customers across the globe for our platform when purchasing their next car. As we continue to build the best infrastructure for the future with an end-to-end digital customer experience, we are confident that this will delight our customers with our high-touch industry experience."

