Cars24, the e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, announced its seven days car delivery service in Australia. For the launch, Cars24 took to the skies of Sydney and flew a pre-owned refurbished car via a helicopter for delivery to its new owners.

With record waiting times of up to 12 months impacting the car buying experience for Australians, Cars24 has committed to the new 7-day expedited delivery promise for its metro customers, the company said.

The announcement follows new research revealing Aussies are frustrated with the traditional time-consuming used car buying process - as it takes more than four weeks to research via online classifieds and search engines, and an average of a one-and-a-half-hour commute to visit one private seller.

Giving Sydney a preview of the future of helicopter or drone delivery, the Cars24 helicopter delivered cars across the city this weekend. Its new approach demonstrates a new future where cars might be delivered not by road but by air across geographies.

Cars24 offers a quick experience compared to the traditional model - providing the ability to finance and purchase, and now, fast, free delivery within one week to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne metro customers, it said.

The 7-day delivery service will bring greater convenience and value to Aussies coupled with the ease of placing an order within 4 minutes on Cars24 website, claims company.