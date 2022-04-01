CarzSo, the virtual pre-owned cars showroom, has closed the deal for more than 500 cars in the VR pre-owned car space in FY21-22. It also recently announced the closing of revenue at ₹10 crore for FY 2021-22. CarzSo has been able to tap the untapped Tier 3 cities, which are now emerging as a burgeoning market for pre-owned cars, it said.

The auto-tech start-up has also revealed that it has experienced increasing queries and sales from Tier 2 & 3 markets.

The virtual pre-owned cars showroom is striving to solve the challenges faced by customers in visiting multiple cities and locations to find a car. By leveraging VR technology, CarzSo is offering its customers a seamless car buying experience with minimum physical contact. Especially after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the virtual car buying experience has helped customers minimize travel and physical visits when buying cars.

The auto tech start-up offers its customers a wide range of pre-owned cars with complete details, pictures, and a virtual tour of the cars online. Furthermore, the start-up is planning to launch multiple virtual reality-based showrooms in Tier 2 and 3 cities, owing to the surging demands from the non-metro cities.

Vaibhav Sharma, Founder & CEO of CarzSo said, “Working on the overall vision of moving physical car showrooms to virtual car showrooms, working on “hub and spoke" model. We have been able to successfully launch and build a business model that supports buyers to view cars in VR tech and shortlist the number of cars they actually want to test drive. Before launching the technology, customers were physically viewing and taking test driving of 10 cars, now they need to do the same for only 2 cars after they have shortlisted the car viewing in VR. We have been able to help customers minimize the physical travel by an average of 100 km saving both time and money, soon we will be launching similar technology / virtual showroom in the retail EV 2 wheelers industry."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.