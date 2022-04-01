CarzSo sells 500 pre-owned cars in FY21-22 through VR, reaches 10 cr revenue

Vaibhav Sharma, Founder & CEO of CarzSo said, “Working on the overall vision of moving physical car showrooms to virtual car showrooms, working on “hub and spoke" model. We have been able to successfully launch and build a business model that supports buyers to view cars in VR tech and shortlist the number of cars they actually want to test drive. Before launching the technology, customers were physically viewing and taking test driving of 10 cars, now they need to do the same for only 2 cars after they have shortlisted the car viewing in VR. We have been able to help customers minimize the physical travel by an average of 100 km saving both time and money, soon we will be launching similar technology / virtual showroom in the retail EV 2 wheelers industry."