The Central Board of Direct Taxes on 13 September issued circular regarding removal of difficulties in the Section 194R which casts an obligation on the person responsible for providing any benefit or perquisite to a resident, to deduct tax at source at 10 per cent.

Earlier, the Finance Act 2022 inserted a new section 194R in the Income-tax Act, 1961, which came in effect from 1 July, 2022.

According to the Finance Act 2022, this Section mandates a person to deduct tax at source at 10 per cent of the value or aggregate of value of such benefit or perquisite, before providing such benefit or perquisite. Though the benefit or perquisite may or may not be convertible into money but should arise either from carrying out of business, or from exercising a profession, by such resident, the new guidelines said.

CBDT issues Circular No. 18 dt 13/09/2022 containing additional guidelines to remove difficulties wrt Section 194R, which came into effect from 1st July, 2022. This Circular is in continuation of Circular No. 12 issued earlier on 16/06/2022.

Apart from this, the deduction under Section 194R is not required to be made if the value of the benefit provided to the resident during the financial year does not exceed twenty thousand rupees. Also, the responsibility of tax deduction also does not apply to a person -- an individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) deductor -- whose gross turnover from business does not exceed one crore rupees or from profession does not exceed fifty lakh rupees, during the financial year.

The CBDT had issued guidelines in the form of the circular number 12 of 2022 dated 16 June 2022 in exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (2) of section 194R of the Act. This circular too is issued under sub-section (2) of section 194R to provide clarification on issues which will help to remove difficulties in implementation of this provision.

The Income Tax Department made it clear that this circular is only for removing implementation of provisions of section 194R of the Act not impact the taxability of income in the hands of which shall be governed by the relevant provisions of the Act.

Among others, the CBDT also clarified some doubts and questions by taxpayers regarding removal of difficulties in the Section 194R.