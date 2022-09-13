CBDT issues guidelines for deduction of tax at source, read more here2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 09:19 PM IST
- Earlier, the Finance Act 2022 inserted a new section 194R in the Income-tax Act, 1961, which came in effect from 1 July, 2022.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes on 13 September issued circular regarding removal of difficulties in the Section 194R which casts an obligation on the person responsible for providing any benefit or perquisite to a resident, to deduct tax at source at 10 per cent.