CBDT issues guidelines for deduction of tax at source, read more here

According to the Finance Act 2022, this Section mandates a person to deduct tax at source at 10 per cent of the value or aggregate of value of such benefit or perquisite, before providing such benefit or perquisite. Though the benefit or perquisite may or may not be convertible into money but should arise either from carrying out of business, or from exercising a profession, by such resident, the new guidelines said.

