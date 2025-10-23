Ceat looks to pass tariff hike to US customers for its Camso business
Ceat’s chief financial officer Kumar Subbiah says that the company had absorbed part of the tariff increase in the last quarter, as Camso’s revenue was consolidated into Ceat’s books only from September.
New Delhi: India’s fourth-largest tyre maker, Ceat Ltd, expects to pass on the entire price hike arising from higher US tariffs to its customers in that market, becoming arguably the first Indian auto ancillary company to signal its intent to fully offset President Donald Trump’s tariff increase.