CEAT to supply tyres for Royal Enfield's Meteor 350 bike

Tyre maker CEAT has said it will supply tyres for Royal Enfield's 350-cc Meteor 350 motorcycle launched on Friday. CEAT will be the official tyre supplier for all variants of the Meteor 350 bike with its Zoom Plus range of tubeless tyres to be installed in Royal Enfield's latest offering, the company said in a release.

In the past, CEAT has associated with Royal Enfield by supplying tyres for Bullet Classic 350, Bullet Standard/Electra, Classic 500 and Himalayan models of its bikes, it said.

“CEAT is thrilled to be the official tyre supplier of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Our long-standing association with them reiterates our commitment to provide superior quality products. With time, our partnership with Royal Enfield has only grown stronger and we are confident that it will continue to be fruitful even in the future," said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres.

Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Friday launched its all-new cruiser bike Meteor 350 at a starting price of ₹1.76 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai).

The Meteor 350 will be available in three editions, − the Fireball, the Stellar and the Supernova. All editions are fitted with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard, giving riders convenience and peace of mind, especially on long journeys, Royal Enfield said.

While the Meteor 350 Fireball will be available at a starting price of ₹1,75,817, the Stellar comes at ₹1,81,326 and the Supernova at ₹1,90,536 (all ex-showroom Chennai prices), it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.