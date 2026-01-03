NEW DELHI: The Centre is considering extending the 5% concessional basic customs duty (BCD) on lithium-ion cells used in battery packs for electric vehicles (EVs) for another two years in the upcoming Union budget, according to two people familiar with the matter, as domestic manufacturing has failed to gain momentum.
Centre weighs extending 5% concessional duty on lithium-ion cells as local manufacturing struggles
SummaryIndia only assembles imported batteries, and demand for these cells is expected to quadruple to 60-65 GWh by FY30. Domestic battery manufacturing plans haven’t gone as planned, with no disbursals under the ₹18,100-crore PLI since launch in 2021.
