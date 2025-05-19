Swipe card, scan QR? Buying on UPI may be about to get cheaper
Dhirendra Kumar , Subhash Narayan 5 min read 19 May 2025, 05:35 AM IST
SummaryCredit card payments involve MDR, which UPI does not. If the plans go through, the UPI user will pay ₹98, while the credit card user pays ₹100, implying a ₹2 discount for the former.
Scanning that UPI code to make a purchase may become cheaper than swiping your credit card, if a consumer affairs ministry effort on payment transaction fees bears fruit.
