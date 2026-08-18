Centre proposes extended lifespans for green vehicles by 5 years — Check draft rules

The Centre on Tuesday proposed extending the prescribed age limit for green vehicles — EVs, hydrogen-fuelled, and natural-gas-driven (CNG) vehicles — by 5 years, according to an Economic Times (ET) report.
The proposed changes are part of draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, rules published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on August 10. The government has invited objections and suggestions for 30 days.
The rules will come into force only after their final publication in the Official Gazette.
What does the draft propose?
The draft notification outlines several key amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, focusing on vehicle age extensions, electronic permits, and sweeping digitisation. Here is a detailed breakdown of the proposals:
- Expanded Scope: Eligible automotive component manufacturers would be brought within the scope of trade certificate provisions.
- Eligibility Criteria: These manufacturers must be approved by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and actively engaged in R&D to develop new automotive products.
To streamline documentation, the draft proposes several updates to existing forms and processes: