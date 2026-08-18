Centre proposes extended lifespans for green vehicles by 5 years — Check draft rules

The Centre on Tuesday proposed extending the prescribed age limit for green vehicles — EVs, hydrogen-fuelled, and natural-gas-driven (CNG) vehicles — by 5 years, according to an Economic Times (ET) report.
The proposed changes are part of draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, rules published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on August 10. The government has invited objections and suggestions for 30 days.
The rules will come into force only after their final publication in the Official Gazette.
The draft notification outlines several key amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, focusing on vehicle age extensions, electronic permits, and sweeping digitisation. Here is a detailed breakdown of the proposals:
|Vehicle Condition
|Proposed Validity
|Extension Rules
|Chassis without a body
|6 months
|Extendable by 30 days at a time by the registering authority if delayed at a workshop for body fitting or due to unforeseen circumstances.
|Fully built vehicles (for conversion/out-of-state registration)
|45 days
|N/A
To streamline documentation, the draft proposes several updates to existing forms and processes: