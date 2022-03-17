Centre proposes norms for movement of foreign private vehicles in India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Foreign vehicles entering into or plying in India will have to carry a valid registration certificate, driving licence or international driving permit and insurance policy.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: To formalise and better regulate the movement of foreign private vehicles in India, the Centre has issued a draft notification for inter-country movement of non-transport vehicles.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: To formalise and better regulate the movement of foreign private vehicles in India, the Centre has issued a draft notification for inter-country movement of non-transport vehicles.
According to the draft 'Inter-Country Non-Transport ( personal) Vehicle Rules, 2022 issued on Wednesday, foreign vehicles entering into or plying in India will have to carry a valid registration certificate, driving licence or international driving permit and insurance policy. They would also have to carry a pollution-under-control certificate.
According to the draft 'Inter-Country Non-Transport ( personal) Vehicle Rules, 2022 issued on Wednesday, foreign vehicles entering into or plying in India will have to carry a valid registration certificate, driving licence or international driving permit and insurance policy. They would also have to carry a pollution-under-control certificate.
"All the documents shall be in the possession of the person driving the motor vehicle at the time of entering India and during the entire period of stay and shall always be available for inspection by the respective competent authority to inspect a passenger vehicle," the notification said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In case the required documents are not in English, then the concerned people would have to carry an authorised English translation of the documents, authenticated by the issuing authority, along with the original documents.
The draft rules also seek to make it mandatory for foreign cars with non-English registration marks, to show the mark or unique identity of the vehicle in English both in the front and back.
As per the draft rules, vehicles registered in a foreign country will not be allowed to transport local passengers and goods within India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vehicles registered in foreign countries will have to comply with rules and regulations made under Section 118 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 of India.
The Ministry Road, Transport and National Highways also proposed that if there is any conflict between the 'Inter-Country Non-Transport Vehicle' rules and bilateral agreements between India and any other country, the bilateral would prevail and supersede the proposed rules.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!