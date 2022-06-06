Centre releases third instalments of revenue deficit grant at 7,183.42 cr

Under the Commission, the government had recommended a total post-devolution revenue deficit grant of ₹86,201 crore to 14 States for the financial year 2022-23. These grants are to be released in 12 equated monthly instalments.
The Finance Ministry on Monday released the third instalment of the post-devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant aggregating to ₹7,183.42 crore to 14 states. With the latest release, the total revenue deficit grant has gone up to ₹21,550.25 crore to the states in FY23.
Of the total third instalment, West Bengal and Kerala received the highest grant of ₹1,132.25 crore and ₹1,097.83 crore respectively. A revenue deficit grant of ₹879.08 crore was released to Andhra Pradesh, ₹781.42 crore to Himachal Pradesh, ₹689.50 crore in Punjab, and ₹594.75 crore in Uttarakhand.
The grant was released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.
In this fiscal, the third instalment of the revenue deficit grant is released in June 2022. With that, the total amount of Revenue Deficit Grants released to the States in 2022-23 has gone up to ₹21,550.25 crore.
Notably, the revenue deficit grants are given to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released to the States as per the recommendations of the successive Finance Commissions to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post-devolution.
The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the Fifteenth Commission based on the gap between the assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.
In FY23, the states who have recommended a revenue deficit grant by the commission are - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.