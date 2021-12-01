Representatives from the central and state government as well as the automobile industry are scheduled to meet in Goa on December 4 to discuss ways to promote electric vehicles in the country and attract investments.

This roundtable, being organised by Ministry of Heavy Industries, will see participation from Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, various state transport ministers, top officials of concerned departments and industry leaders from the automotive sector.

“Ministers of transport and chief secretaries/ senior officers from states, industry leaders from the automotive sector, start-ups and technical experts have been invited to participate," a government official told PTI.

The round table is aimed at bringing stakeholders together to work out strategies to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India, as well as attract investment in the manufacturing of EVs, batteries and high-technology automotive components in India.

Currently, the Heavy Industries Ministry is executing three major schemes with a total outlay of ₹54,038 crore to give a leg up to the manufacturing and adoption of EVs and high-technology automotive sector.

These schemes are Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India II (FAME India II); National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell; and Productivity Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Automobile and Auto Components.

The FAME India II scheme is being implemented with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore to incentivise demand for EVs by providing upfront subsidies and creating EV charging infrastructure.

One million electric two-wheelers, five lakh electric three-wheelers, 55,000 electric cars and 7,090 electric buses are to be supported under FAME II through subsidies.

The National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC), with an outlay of ₹18,100 crore, aims at incentivising the setting up of manufacturing facilities in the country for 50 gigawatt-hour of ACC and 5 GWh of 'Niche' ACC.

A total investment of ₹45,000 crore is envisaged under this scheme.

"It will reduce the import bills of ACC by ₹1,50,000 crore. Request for proposal (RFP) has been issued on October 22, 2021, for inviting proposals from domestic and international manufacturers for setting up manufacturing facilities for ACC Battery Storage in India," the official added.

