Ola, a mobility platform, has introduced an innovative addition to the electric scooter market with the launch of the 'Ola Solo.' Touted as 'India's first autonomous electric scooter,' Solo boasts features aimed at revolutionizing urban commuting.

The Solo electric scooter is full of technology, integrating cutting-edge AI capabilities for a smarter, safer, and more convenient ride, Powered by an in-house developed chip, the LMA09000, Solo harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to navigate the streets. As per the company, its adaptive algorithm, JU-GUARD, ensures continuous learning from every ride, enhancing efficiency and performance.

In a recent announcement on social media platform X, Bhavish Aggarwal, the co-founder of Ola Electric, proudly unveiled Solo, highlighting its game-changing features. "Presenting ‘Ola Solo - India's first autonomous electric scooter.’ Solo is a fully autonomous, AI enabled and traffic smart scooter," he shared, emphasizing the disruptive potential of Solo in the realms of ride-hailing and local commerce.

Among the standout features of Ola Solo is its multilingual voice interface, powered by Krutrim's AI technology, enabling interaction in 22 languages. Safety and security are paramount, with Solo incorporating facial recognition technology for helmet activation, ensuring rider protection.

Solo's integration into urban life is seamless, thanks to its 'Human Mode,' allowing for friendly interactions with other vehicles and even chai vendors along the way. The scooter further enhances safety with vibrating seat alerts, providing subtle cues for potential hazards or upcoming turns.

For added convenience, Solo introduces the 'Vishram Mode,' which autonomously locates the nearest hypercharger when running low on battery, ensuring uninterrupted journeys. Moreover, the 'Summon Mode' feature on the Ola app enables users to call for a Solo, which will autonomously pick them up, revolutionizing the concept of mobility-on-demand.

This e-scooter uses laser pulses to measure distances to objects, says Ola Electric. According to the company, the Solo utilizes precise 3D mapping of surroundings.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!