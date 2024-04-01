CEO Bhavish Aggarwal unveils ‘Ola Solo’, India's first autonomous electric scooter with AI features: Details
Ola introduces 'Ola Solo,' India's first autonomous electric scooter, integrating AI for safer rides. Multilingual voice interface, facial recognition for security, and adaptive learning highlight its features.
Ola, a mobility platform, has introduced an innovative addition to the electric scooter market with the launch of the 'Ola Solo.' Touted as 'India's first autonomous electric scooter,' Solo boasts features aimed at revolutionizing urban commuting.
